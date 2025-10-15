Kaiser Permanente strike enters second day

By Paul Levikow

Photo via Alliance of Healthcare Unions

October 15, 2025 (San Diego) -- A five-day strike by health care workers at Kaiser Permanente facilities entered its second day Wednesday affecting three hospitals in San Diego County.

The strike is part of a walkout statewide in California and Hawaii involving 31,000 members of the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care professionals. Members include registered nurses, pharmacists, physician assistants, rehab therapists, dietitians, speech-language pathologists, nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, midwives and other specialty health workers.

The San Diego County facilities are Zion Medical Center in Grantville, where picketing was scheduled Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday; San Diego Medical Center in Kearny Mesa (Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday); and San Marcos Medical Center daily from Tuesday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The strike is scheduled to end at 7 a.m. Sunday.

The union says it is striking to protect patient care and secure a fair contract that addresses safe staffing levels, equitable pay and benefits. According to the Alliance of Healthcare Unions, Kaiser’s reserves have increased from $44 billion in 2021 to $66 billion today, so the company can afford the pay raise workers are seeking.

“Our proposal of a 25% wage increase over four years is designed to restore what was lost, keep pace with the cost of living and recognize the value of our members’ labor,” the Alliance said in a statement.

Kaiser Permanente said that its hospitals and medical offices will remain open, though some non-urgent appointments and elective surgeries may be rescheduled.

“We have robust plans in place to ensure continued care. It's possible we may need to reschedule some non-urgent appointments and elective surgeries,” the company said in an online statement. “Your care is our priority. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any potential inconvenience this may cause.”

Patients were urged not to cancel or reschedule appointments and will be contacted if any changes are necessary during a strike.

“Since May, we have been negotiating in good faith with the Alliance of Health Care Unions on a new national agreement that supports our employees, maintains our status as a best place to work, and ensures affordable care for our members,” Kaiser said.

A statement on the union website says it will be the largest strike in UNAC/UHCP's history.

“Workers are going on strike after Kaiser executives have refused for months of negotiations to settle a fair contract,” they said.