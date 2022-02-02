KAISER PERMANENTE WELCOMES BABY BOY AT 2:22PM ON 2/2/22

February 3, 2022 (San Diego) -- A 31-year-old Carlsbad woman gave birth to an infant boy at 2:22 p.m. at the Kaiser Permanente San Diego Medical Center, making for a very unique birth date and time of 2:22 on 2/2/22.

The parents are Natalie and Angel Hernandez. Their new son is Ramon who weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and is 19 inches long. Ramon is the first child of Natalie and Angel and the 22nd Great Grandchild of Natalie’s Grandmother Josephine.

The family is not available for interviews and asked to instead share the attached photos taken shortly after, a press release from Kaiser states.