KEEP OUR CREEK CLEAN AND GREEN

San Diego River Park Foundation cleanup opportunity for Santee's Forester Creek

Community service hours can be verified!

East County News Service

August 10, 2021 (Santee) - Each year, San Diego River Park Foundation volunteers remove more than 200,000 pounds of trash from our river. Without their amazing volunteers, this trash would be left to pollute native animal habitats, create unsightly piles in our parks and public spaces, leach contaminants into the water, and could be washed out into our ocean and beaches!

YOU can help with this critical work by cleaning up storm water debris and litter this Saturday, August 17 at Forester Creek in Santee from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

Volunteers use pickers and gloves to pack this trash into garbage bags, then haul it to a dumpster.

Details:

This event is open to volunteers of all ages, but volunteers under the age of 16 must come with an adult.

All tools and supplies will be provided.

No experience necessary.

Closed-toed shoes are required.

Sun protection, water and a snack are highly recommended.

For the safety of all participants, COVID-19 health & safety protocols will be enforced. Participants will be required to wear face coverings during the event.

Location: The closest approximate address is 9565 Prospect Avenue, Santee, CA 92071. Street parking is available along Prospect Avenue near Olive Lane. Here is a map: https://goo.gl/DHHsDj.

RSVPs are required and space is limited. To RSVP or to learn more, please email volunteer@sandiegoriver.org.