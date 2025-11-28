Keep pets safe throughout the holiday season

By Sir Milo Loftin, County of San Diego Communications Office

November 28, 2025 (San Diego) - The holidays are a time for food, family and celebration. But the extra activity, rich meals and decorations can create hazards for pets.

County Animal Services is sharing safety tips to help keep cats, dogs and other pets safe from Thanksgiving through New Year’s.

Food Safety

Holiday meals are full of tempting smells, but not everything on the table is safe for pets.

Safe options in small amounts include plain turkey or chicken without skin, bones or seasoning, plain sweet potato or pumpkin, and simple fruits or vegetables like green beans, carrots or apple slices.

Keep pets away from:

Cooked bones, which can splinter

Onion, garlic, chives and dishes seasoned with them

Grapes and raisins

Chocolate and desserts

Foods made with xylitol, a sugar substitute

Raw dough or alcohol

If you are unsure whether something is pet-safe, stick with regular pet treats. Make sure trash cans stay closed; pets have a good sense of smell and no shame in digging for scraps.

Holiday Decorations and Everyday Hazards

Holiday décor can make your home festive, but many items pose risks for pets.

Tinsel, ribbon and string can cause intestinal blockages if swallowed.

Glass ornaments can break and injure paws or mouths.

Lights and electrical cords can cause burns or shocks if chewed.

Candles can be knocked over or singe whiskers—use flameless candles instead.

Wrapping paper, bows and packaging can be tempting to play with but may be unsafe if ingested.

Christmas Trees

Christmas trees are especially tempting for pets.

Anchor the tree securely so it can’t be knocked over.

Keep breakable ornaments higher up.

Avoid tinsel or garland if you have cats.

Clean up pine needles often.

Block access to tree stand water, which can contain preservatives or bacteria.

Holiday Plants to Avoid

Several common holiday plants can make pets sick. Keep the following out of reach:

Poinsettias: Can cause mild upset stomach.

Mistletoe and holly: Can cause vomiting, diarrhea and — in large amounts — heart issues.

Lilies: Extremely toxic to cats and can cause kidney failure.

Amaryllis and hibiscus: Can cause vomiting or diarrhea.

Consider pet-safe artificial greenery if you want the look without the risk.

Guests, Noise and Routine Changes

Guests and visiting pets:

Holiday gatherings can be exciting or stressful for animals. If guests bring their own pets, introduce animals slowly in a neutral area. Keep high-value items like food, bones and toys put away to prevent conflicts, and have a plan to separate pets if anyone seems overwhelmed.

Create a quiet space:

Extra visitors and activity can make some pets anxious. Set up a quiet room with a bed, water and toys where they can retreat. Calming music or white noise can help mask loud celebrations.

Food and medication safety:

Remind guests not to offer table scraps. Many holiday dishes contain ingredients that are unsafe for pets. Ask visitors to keep purses, backpacks and suitcases zipped and stored off the floor so pets can’t access medications or snacks.

Preventing escapes:

Doors open and close more often during gatherings. Keep an eye on pets when people are coming or going, and make sure they’re wearing up-to-date ID tags and are microchipped.

County Animal Services offers microchipping Tuesday through Sunday at both the Bonita and Carlsbad shelters, which includes national registration. No appointment is needed.

Cold Weather, Heat Sources and New Year’s Safety

Cooler temperatures can affect older pets or those with thin coats. Provide a warm, dry place to sleep, limit time outdoors during cold nights, and keep an eye on senior pets who may be more sensitive to temperature changes.

Indoor heating also brings risks:

Keep pets away from space heaters and fireplaces.

Use sturdy screens around fireplaces to prevent burns.

Watch for chewing on heated blankets or cords.

​

On New Year’s Eve, fireworks can frighten pets and cause them to run away. Give them a safe, secure space indoors, close windows and curtains to soften loud booms, and make sure microchip and ID tag information is current.

Travel and Boarding

Many families travel during the holidays, and a little preparation helps keep pets comfortable and secure.

Travel:

Use a well-fitted harness, carrier or crate during car rides. Make sure pets have access to water on longer trips and keep the vehicle at a comfortable temperature.

Boarding:

If your pet will stay at a boarding facility or with a sitter, check ahead to confirm their requirements. Most facilities require current vaccinations and parasite prevention. Bringing familiar bedding or toys can help pets settle in a new environment.

Make the Holidays Special for Pets

A little preparation goes a long way in keeping pets safe. Give them extra attention, stick to their routines when you can, and keep plenty of pet treats on hand to avoid the temptation of sharing unsafe foods.