KIM G.’S EASTLIGHT: FATHER’S DAY REFLECTIONS

By Kim Garmo By Kim Garmo

Photo: Creative Commons by SA via Bing

June 17, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) -- Father's Day is a day to honor the men who raise not just their children, but other peoples' children. You don't have to be a biological father to play the role of one. A father shapes you and helps you become the individual you grow up to be.

My father, Ramzi Garmo, was a man who always provided for his family financially and still helping to provide for us from up above, as he is now passed on. His teachings from childhood were taught in a very strict and stern way, which is common for our Chaldean culture. He certainly wasn't full of daily kisses and hugs, but deep down we knew that we were loved.

Many people in children's lives can play the role of a father, such as an uncle, a teacher, a coach, a mentor, or any man who impacts a child's life. A father figure doesn't just tell you "I love you,” but shows you what it means.

My father did this in many forms that I see so clearly now as an adult. He was smart, savvy, an entrepreneur, a man who helped many family members and friends in need. He offered his support in honest and brutal ways at times, and never abandoned anyone in need. I have many fond childhood memories going to the horse races with him. My father was a gambler at heart and had a passion for the sport of horse racing as he was an owner of horses that raced.

Behind every good man stands an amazing woman. My father picked a great woman to be his wife. She was truly an angel. They now are both in heaven watching over me. I am blessed to call them my angels.

On this Father’s Day, take a moment to tell your father and father figures how much you love and appreciate them, as we recall this famous quote. Leo Buscaglia stated, "If there is an immortality to be had among us human beings, it is certainly only in the love that we leave behind. Fathers like mine don't ever die."