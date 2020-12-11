KING TIDES, RIP CURRENTS AND WINDY WEATHER FORECAST FOR REGION

East County News Service
 
December 11, 2020 (San Diego) – Santa Ana winds could return this weekend and early next week, bringing elevated fire conditions but likely only moderate wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour in mountain areas, the National Weather Service forecasts.
 
But along the coastal areas, flooding is possible in low-lying areas during high tides, with dangerous swimming conditions and high risk of rip currents. Dramatic king tides with waves up to nearly seven feet are forecast Sunday through Tuesday.


