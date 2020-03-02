KLOBUCHER ENDS CAMPAIGN, ENDORSES BIDEN. NEW CA POLL SHOWS WARREN GAINING GROUND

New CBS poll shows Warren drawing even with Biden, Sanders ahead in Calif. on Election Eve: Biden and Warren could see boosts after Klobucher withdrawal

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Amy Klobucher, cc by SA via Bing

March 2, 2020 (San Diego) – Minnesota Senator Amy Klobucher plans to suspend her presidential campaign and endorse moderate Democrat and former Vice President Joe Biden, CNN reports.

The news follows disappointing finishes for Klobucher in four early primary states including sixth places finishes in South Carolina and Nevada. Tomorrow, her home state of Minnesota is among those voting on Super Tuesday. However a rally by Vermont Senator Bernie slated there tonight raises the prospect that Klobucher could lose her home state, since Sanders has been drawing rock-star crowds numbering over 10,000 in other recent appearances.

She is expected to appear with Biden at a rally tonight to announce her formal endorsement.

Klobucher is the third prominent candidate to suspend or end a campaign after the South Carolina primary, following the withdrawals of Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer.

Despite her endorsement of Biden, some pundits speculate that a substantial number of Klobucher’s supporters could shift to Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, the only remaining woman in the race who has earned delegates to date.

Now that the raise has narrowed to four prominent contenders (Sanders, Biden, Warren and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg), a new CBS poll released yesterday shows Sanders leading in California with 31% followed by Warren and Biden neck and neck in the California primary, at 18% and 19%.

That poll, taken before Buttegieg and Klobucher dropped out, also showed Bloomberg at 12%, Buttegieg at 9% and Klobucher at 4%. The alternatives that Buttegieg and Klobucher backers choose could well determine who will triumph in California, which has the most delegates of any state in the nation.