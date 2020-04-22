KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: COBRA HEALTH BENEFITS AFTER JOB LOSS

East County News Service
 
Photo: Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services at www.CMS.gov
 
April 22, 2020 (Washington D.C.) – The federal government has just released critical health insurance for private sector employees in a new, updated booklet titled “An Employee's Guide to Health Benefits Under COBRA.” 
 
This health insurance update explains in detail your rights  to purchase a temporary extension of your healthcare benefits if you lose your job, under the health benefit guide called COBRA. 

To purchase the guide, click here (currently backordered)
 
For more resources about COBRA health & benefits click here
 
You can also look into whether you qualify for subsidized healthcare coverage under Covered California through the Affordable Care Act. Enrollment has been extended through June 30. For more information on Covered California benefits, click here

