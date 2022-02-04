KNSJ BACK ON THE AIR AFTER COSTLY STORM REPAIRS, COMMUNITY ASSISTANCE NEEDED

By Elijah McKee

February 4, 2022 (Descanso) - Did you know that East County Magazine produces and airs a show twice a week on the radio? You can hear our daily news coverage and more on KNSJ 89.1, the one and only progressive community radio station in the San Diego region.

The station has aired commercial-free and volunteer-run music and talk programs since 2013 — but it was recently forced off the air for several weeks by a large chunk of ice that fell from an AT&T cell tower above the KNSJ antenna, high above East County on Monument Peak.

The conditions of the storm and resulting ice severely damaged areas of the antenna. While new parts have now been installed and broken supporting arms patched as best they could, the repairs were much costlier than anticipated.

If you read ECM or value media in the public interest, consider donating below to KNSJ to assist their recovery from this repair job, and better equip the station to address equipment costs in the future.

Contributing now will ensure that local radio producers like ECM can continue making their shows — and audiences can continue enjoying them — without fear of another signal blackout.

To donate, visit https://secure.everyaction.com/rFxU0HxkCUSsftHQKDnQuQ2.