KNSJ RADIO HOSTS COMMUNITY SWAP OF BOOKS, ARTS AND MUSIC

By Elijah McKee

March 8, 2022 (San Diego) -- Do you enjoy decorating your home with art? Maybe you have books lying around that you’re finished with. Or do you love an album and want others to listen to it? Then sign up for the KNSJ arts, books and music commUNITY swap! A donation is suggested, but everyone is welcome to join in. It's a chance to build the KNSJ radio community, while supporting our station at the same time.

You can choose to give someone a piece of art, an album in physical form, a book, or even something else. In return, you'll receive the same back. This fundraiser exchange will take place by mail, or maybe even by personal delivery depending on where you live. After signing up, you will be sent an email detailing who you will send items to, and who you will receive items from.

KNSJ 89.1 FM is a nonprofit, public interest community radio station broadcasting from Monument Peak near Mt. Laguna in East County. The East County Magazine Radio Show airs on KNSJ.

The station’s transmitter has been temporarily knocked offline by an ice storm, so funds are needed for repairs.