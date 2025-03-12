KRISTEN DARE EXITS SANTEE CHAMBER

By Mike Allen

March 12, 2025 (Santee) -- Kristen Dare, who led the Santee Chamber of Commerce as CEO for the past six years, resigned from the position to take a new job at Waste Management Corp.

In an email sent to chamber members March 3, Chamber Chair Susie Parks said she is grateful for Dare’s decade of experience at the business association. She joined at the nonprofit on St. Patrick’s Day in 2014.

“Under her guidance, we have seen much growth and success even during challenging times. While we will certainly miss Kristen's leadership, we fully understand and support her decision,” Parks said.

Parks, the owner of Coffee Corner on Town Center Parkway, said the chamber is retaining Dare in a consulting capacity as the organization goes through a transition and searches for a new chief executive. Particularly she will assist in the group’s signature spring events and ensure a seamless experience for our Santee business community, she said.

The Santee Chamber, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, has about 250 members and an annual budget of about $350,000, Dare said.

In addition to regular networking events to foster support for local businesses, the chamber puts on annual community events