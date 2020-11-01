LA MESA ADDRESSES YOUTH IN THE AGE OF COVID

By Briana Gomez By Briana Gomez

Image via Alexandra Koch from Pixabay

November 1, 2020 (La Mesa) -- The City of La Mesa Community Relations and Veterans Commission and the Youth Advisory Commission hosted a zoom summit Wednesday on youth in the age of COVID.

“Obviously there are things that could improve to make the situation more comfortable,” said Rachel Sharp, a local high school senior.

“With friends its [sic] been a lot more difficult,” Sharp posted during the event. “I think that myself as well as a lot of other people have found ways to still talk with their friends…it’s definitely a lot more difficult to connect with teachers; a lot of people don’t turn on their camera in zoom classes.”

Dennis Sharp (right), the moderator and Rachel’s father, received questions through Facebook which he asked Rachel. Dennis Sharp (right), the moderator and Rachel’s father, received questions through Facebook which he asked Rachel.