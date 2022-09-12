LA MESA ADDS FREE BIKE REPAIR STATION

East County News Service

September 12, 2022 (La Mesa) – Bicycle need fixing? Pedal into downtown La Mesa, where you’ll now find a do-it-yourself bike repair station complete with tools and how-to tips.

The City of La Mesa installed the new bicycle repair station to provide basic bicycle repair and maintenance tools to community bicyclists. The bicycle repair area is located on Allison Ave in between City Hall and Fire Station 11, just outside of the La Mesa Branch Library at 8074 Allison Ave.

This self-serve station contains tools needed to perform repairs and maintenance such as adjusting brakes or fixing flats. It includes screwdrivers, wrenches, and hex tools.

Users can scan a QR code to access detailed instructions for various repairs.

This new fix-it station for cyclists supports the City’s Climate Action Plan transportation measures to expand bicycle infrastructure.

It was funded through the 2022 SANDAG GO by BIKE grant.