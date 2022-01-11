LA MESA AWARDS ANIMAL SERVICES CONTRACT TO HUMANE SOCIETY

Source: San Diego Humane Society

January 11, 2022 (La Mesa) — Tonight, members of the La Mesa City Council voted unanimously to approve a contract with San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) to become the City’s animal services provider. San Diego Humane Society has been providing sheltering and medical care for La Mesa’s animals at its El Cajon Campus since October 2020. With this new contract, which goes into effect immediately, SDHS will provide Humane Law Enforcement (animal control) and licensing services as well.

In addition to all the specialized programs San Diego Humane Society offers, such as the Kitten Nursery, Behavior Center, Pilar & Chuck Bahde Center for Shelter Medicine, Bahde Wildlife Center, Community Support Services and community education, residents in La Mesa will see an added benefit with extended animal control and dispatch hours. Residents can call 619-299-7012 (press 1 for Humane Law Enforcement Dispatch) or visit http://www.sdhumane.org for more information about San Diego Humane Society’s services.

“San Diego Humane Society is our county’s largest animal welfare resource, serving 14 cities in the region. We’ve been providing sheltering services for La Mesa animals for the past year and are excited to now offer humane field services to the residents of that community,” said Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of San Diego Humane Society. “We appreciate all the work City staff has done for us to expand our high level of care into their community, which will translate into more animal lives saved, and more families served, the core of our mission.”

With the addition of this contract, San Diego Humane Society will serve 14 cities in San Diego County including Carlsbad, Del Mar, El Cajon, Encinitas, Escondido, Imperial Beach, La Mesa, Oceanside, Poway, San Diego, San Marcos, Santee, Solana Beach and Vista. San Diego Humane Society operates five campuses that are open to the public 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday, in the cities of San Diego, Oceanside (two campuses), Escondido, and El Cajon.

