LA MESA BECOMES FIRST LOCAL CITY CERTIFIED AS AGE-FRIENDLY EMPLOYER, HELPING JOB SEEKERS AGE 50 AND UP

East County News Service

July 13, 2025 (La Mesa) -- The City of La Mesa has been designated as a Certified Age-Friendly Employer (CAFE) by the Age-Friendly Institute, becoming the first municipal government in San Diego County to receive the CAFE seal.

This recognition highlights the City’s commitment to inclusive hiring practices and support for a multigenerational workforce. The City maintains recruitment and retention strategies that embrace the strengths of seasoned professionals including reducing turnover, retaining institutional knowledge, and enhancing customer service.

“La Mesa is proud to be recognized as a workplace that values experience,” said Mayor Mark Arapostathis. “Many of our employees have served this community for decades. Their knowledge, dedication, and perspective are essential to delivering the high-quality services our residents expect.”

According to the Age-Friendly Institute, the 50+ workforce is the fastest-growing labor segment in the country. As one of the few municipalities in California to receive the CAFÉ designation, La Mesa is helping to set the standard for public-sector leadership in this space. The CAFE program evaluates employers on criteria such as fair hiring practices, opportunities for training and advancement, and age-inclusive workplace policies.

CBS 8 interviewed Jack Harmon, a 71-year-old employee of the city’s Parks Department. He said, "I could retire, I really could. But I think it's important to stay busy. It truly does keep me young, and that's why I'm still here," adding that it was hard to find work before he discovered La Mesa’s age-friendly program..

For more information about becoming a Certified Age-Friendly Employer, please visit the Age-Friendly Institute’s website.