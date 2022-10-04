LA MESA CANDIDATES FORUM OCTOBER 5

By Miriam Raftery

October 4, 2022 (La Mesa) – Candidates for La Mesa Mayor and City Council will participate in a forum at the La Mesa United Methodist Church this Wednesday, October 5 at 7 p.m.

The church is located at 4690 Palm Avenue, La Mesa. The forum will also be streamed live online at LaMesaUMC.com, Facebook.Com/LMFUMC, and on YouTube at LM1 Livestream.

Topics will include homelessness, housing development, business development, cultural diversity and the environment.

The forum will be moderated by Pastor Christian Dement.

The candidates include Mayor Mark Arapostathis and mayoral challenger Kristine Alessio. In addition, four candidates vying for two City Council seats are slated to participate: Councilwoman Laura Lothian, Mejgan Afshan, Patricia Dillard and Tony Orlando.