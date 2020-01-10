LA MESA CHAMBER TO HOST BEER GARDEN AT GROSSMONT CENTER’S FIRST FRIDAY MARKETS

Celebrate vegan lifestyle with all-vegan eats, drinks, music and more

By Miriam Raftery

January 10, 2020 (La Mesa) – The La Mesa Chamber of Commerce has inked a deal with Grossmont Center to host a beer garden at all of the center’s First Friday markets starting February 7th through the end of this year. The beer garden will feature featuring Mike Hess Brewing Company and Local Roots kombucha.

The markets are held on the first Friday of each month from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.in the shopping mall’s parking lot between Chuze Fitness and Fuddruckers. The market celebrates the vegan lifestyle with all-vegan foods, sweets, drinks, goods for sale and live music. Grossmont Center is located at 5500 Grossmont Center Blvd., La Mesa.

The beer garden will have a seating area beneath lighted tents for dining and drinking under the stars.

The following styles of Mike Hess Brewing Company’s beers being offered are: Into the Sunset, Blood Orange IPA, Hop Cloud, the first of their Hazy IPAs, and Steel Beach, a crisp light-bodied lager beer. Local Roots Kombucha only uses organic ingredients and cold-pressed juices, while minimizing sugar and maximizing flavors. The styles that will be available are Cali Mule, a west coast take on the classic and Strawberry Mojito, which is advertised as summertime in a glass.

Guests in the beer garden sponsored by Kirk’s Paving must be over age 21, however the market itself is open to all ages and includes a kids’ zone.

No pets are allowed per state law, but service dogs are welcome.

Dates for the 2020 First Friday markets are as follows:

February 7th

March 6th

April 3rd

May 1st

June 5th

July 3rd

August 7th

September 4th

October 2nd

November 6th

December 4th





