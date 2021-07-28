LA MESA CHAMBER HOSTS “TASTE OF SAN DIEGO – EAST” AUGUST 30

East County News Service

July 28, 2021 (La Mesa) – The La Mesa Chamber’s 12th annual popular “foodie” event is happening on Monday, August 30. This special evening where guests can “eat their hearts out” will be between 5-8 p.m. at the newly renovated Town & Country Hotel in Mission Valley.

“The popularity and crowd of this annual event has outgrown the La Mesa Community Center, where it was held for the first 10 years. So, make plans to join us and “Taste, Savor and Mingle” in one ballroom, with plenty of room to stroll throughout the food and business vendor tables,” says La Mesa Chamber of Commerce President Mary England. “Enjoy great food samplings, free prizes from business sponsors/vendors, a silent auction and raffles during this fun-filled evening.”

Tickets cost $40 for general admission or $60 for VIP tasting.

VIP tasting is from 5-8 p.m., general admission 6-8 p.m.

For details and to buy tickets, visit taste.lamesachamber.com.