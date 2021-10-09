LA MESA CHAMBER HOSTS SALUTE TO LOCAL HEROES OCTOBER 13 AT SYCUAN

East County News Service

October 9, 2021 (El Cajon) – La Mesa Chamber of Commerce will host its 13th annual Salute to Local Heroes and installation of officers dinner on Wednesday, October 13 at Sycuan Casino Resort in El Cajon.

“The pandemic has given us a great opportunity to see our local heroes in action,” says La Mesa Chamber of Commerce President Mary England “This year we have added heroes from Sharp Grossmont Hospital, expanding those that we will honor this evening. We are now celebrating those that serve our community in extraordinary ways from: the La Mesa Police Department, Heartland Fire & Rescue – La Mesa, AMR Paramedics, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and the Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol.”

The event runs from 5:30 to 8:45 p.m. Dress in business, cocktail, or “celebration glam” attire.

For tickets, visit https://lamesachamber.net/salute/.

Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free meals are available upon request – please advise when purchasing your dinner ticket.