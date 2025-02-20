LA MESA CHAMBER INVITES YOU TO MEET LOCAL BUSINESSES AT MARCH 5 SPRING FLING BUSINESS EXPO

Source: City of La Mesa

February 20, 2025 (La Mesa) - On Wednesday, March 5th, the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce invites you to join them at the 10th Annual Spring Fling Business Expo. This special evening will be held at the Courtyard by Marriott San Diego El Cajon, 141 N. Magnolia Avenue in El Cajon between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There will be raffles and business vendors who will offer free door prizes that evening.

The Chamber thanks the event sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor – U.S. Bank

Premier Sponsor – Kirk Paving, Inc.

Printing Sponsor – AAA Imaging

Friendship Sponsor – Lily’s Manufactured Homes

Supporting Sponsors – Amanda Hammett Insurance & Financial Services – State Farm, California Coast Credit Union, Feeding the Flock SD and Mattia & Yousif Law.

You will meet Chamber member business owners showcasing their business services. To date, businesses signed up include: AAA Imaging, Amanda Hammett Insurance & Financial Services--State Farm, California Bank & Trust, California Coast Credit Union – La Mesa, Carrie Smedley Photography, Deano’s Pub, Deliberately Adopted Floral & Design, Express Blinds & More, Feeding the Flock SD, Foothills Art Association, Dave Lemox -Bridlewood Medicare Insurance, La Mesa Lion’s Club, La Mesa Park and Recreation Foundation, La Mesa Rotary, Lemon Grove Media and Communications, Local Umbrella Media, Mattia & Yousif Law, Miracle Youth Productions, Nightwalker Caverns & Escape Room, North Island Credit Union, Orange Theory Fitness, Preplan CA, San Diego Community Power, San Diego County Credit Union, Spa Piel, St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center, Stills by Hill, Sungarden Terrace Retirement Community, Sunset Finishing Door & Trim, The Montera Senior Living, UCSD Health, U.S. Bank and Westmont of La Mesa.

The evening will be captured by Chamber photographers – Carrie Smedley Photography and Sandra Small Photographer who will be aided by social media partner, Lemon Grove Media & Communications.

Join the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce for this fun-filled evening that begins at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m. Order your tickets at: www.lamesachamber.com.