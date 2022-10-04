THE LA MESA CHAMBER INVITES YOU TO A PRE-HOLIDAY SHOPPING MIXER AT THOUGHTFUL CREATIONS OCT. 12

Source: La Mesa Chamber of Commerce

October 4, 2022 (La Mesa) - The La Mesa Chamber of Commerce invites you to join us at Thoughtful Creations, an innovative retail location at 8270 La Mesa Boulevard to enjoy a pre-holiday shopping mixer. This is the perfect opportunity to walk around this unique business with friends and mix and mingle while shopping. This evening mixer will be held on Wednesday, October 12th between the hours of 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

This retail location incorporates various local artisans that have goods to sell – all under one roof! These local artisans make a variety of items for your shopping pleasure. This retail location is truly a “one-stop” shopping experience. Under one roof you will find handmade jewelry, personalized shirts and clothing, resin art, food items, beverages and more!

You will be able to enjoy samplings of delicious foods and assorted beverages as you browse the building, meet the local designers and possibly get a “jump” on your holiday shopping. Join and meet Shawndie, the woman who put this entire concept together. Park behind the building in the Union Bank temporary location parking lot.

The event is FREE, and you are encouraged to join and meet this La Mesa business owner. Please RSVP so Shawndie will know how much food to prepare to: rsvp@lamesachamber.com or at www.lamesachamber.com.