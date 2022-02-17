LA MESA CHAMBER INVITES YOU TO WELCOME SAN DIEGO LIVING REAL ESTATE AT OPEN HOUSE & RIBBON CUTTING FEB. 23

Source: La Mesa Chamber of Commerce

February 17, 2022 (La Mesa) - On Wednesday, February 23rd the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce invites you to join them at an open house and ribbon cutting for San Diego Living Real Estate located at 8504 La Mesa Blvd. in La Mesa. The fun begins at 5:00 p.m. and ends at 7:00 p.m. with the “official” ribbon cutting taking place at 6:00 p.m.

Meet Jan Farley, owner-Broker, and her team. Jan has held various positions and has received awards in the real estate industry such as: in 2018 served as President, Pacific Southwest Association of Realtors, was the recipient in 2019 Broker of the Year, Pacific Southwest Association of Realtors, 2021-2022 Treasurer, Women’s Council of Realtors San Diego, and 2018, President Pacific Southwest Association of Realtors.

“Bring your business cards and mix and mingle and join us for great food and delicious beverages,” says Mary England, President of the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce.

To promote a healthy environment, this event is limited to the first 50 people that RSVP. RSVP to rsvp@lamesachamber.com.