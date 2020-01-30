LA MESA CHAMBER SALUTES LOCAL HEROES MARCH 12 AT SYCUAN RESORT

By Miriam Raftery

January 30, 2020 (La Mesa) – The La Mesa Chamber of Commerce invites you to its 12th annual Salute to local Heroes. This year’s theme is "Hooray for Hollywood: and the event will be held on March 12 at Sycuan Casino Resort from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

First responders from La Mesa Police, fire and paramedics will be honored as well as members of the retired senior volunteer patrol. The celebration also includes installation of the Chamber’s new board of directors.

Suggested attire is Hollywood glam, cocktail or business.

"This unique event celebrates the strength of our community and honors eight local heroes that serve and make sacrifices on a daily basis for those within our community," says Chamber President Mary England. "They are chosen by their individual departments for selfless acts of courage, dedication, bravery, compassion, and service to our community.

For details or tickets, you can visit Salute.lamesachamber.com or call 619-465-7700x2.