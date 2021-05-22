LA MESA CHAMBER WELCOMES WINE WORKS AFTER REOPENING

By Miriam Raftery

Photos by Sandra Small

May 22, 2021 (La Mesa) - La Mesa Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting to welcome its newest member, Wine Works. The La Mesa winery and tasting room recently reopened to the public after the pandemic shutdown.

The popular tasting room offers wines from San Pasqual and Wyatt Oaks wineries. Guests can enjoy Thursday Sunset Trivia Contests (bring friends and team up to win wine-related prizes), live music on Friday and Saturday nights, as well as Sunday Fundays with $5 wine slushies.

Want even more adventures with wine? Join the owners of Wine Works and San Pasqual Winery, Mike and Linda McWilliams, on a “Flavors of Portugal and Spain” wine cruise in Europe in April 2022.

For more information on Wine Works, visit https://lamesawineworks.com/.

For details on the wine cruise, contact https://lamesawineworks.com/.