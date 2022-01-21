LA MESA CITY COUNCIL ADOPTS NEW PUBLIC COMMENT POLICY

New policy & procedures aim to preserve remote access to meetings

Source: City of La Mesa

January 21, 2022 (La Mesa) – In an ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability in local government, La Mesa City Council adopted a new public comment policy for City Council, Boards, and Commissions meetings. Currently, these meetings are held virtually, but the new policy preserves remote access to these meetings when in-person sessions return.

“The opinions of La Mesa residents are an important factor in our City Council’s decision-making process,” said La Mesa Mayor Mark Arapostathis. “Public participation in local governance is crucial, and this new policy makes it easier for residents to remain civically engaged.”

Under the guidance of the new policy and procedures, the public may make live comments by joining the meeting via computer, mobile phone, or dial in number using Zoom. Members of the public will not be shown on camera but will be allowed to provide public testimony when called upon. All live comments will be limited to three (3) minutes.

In addition to live comments, the public has the option to make eComments once an agenda is published. On the City of La Mesa’s website, under "upcoming meetings,” the public may access the leave comment function on each item, for which the resident wishes to comment. eComments may be submitted when the agenda is published and until 24 hours prior to the meeting. eComments are limited to 500 words and will be available for review after the closing of the submission period. These comments and emailed comments will not be read aloud as a regular meeting item.

For more information, please read the fact sheet, visit the City Clerk’s webpage or email the City of La Mesa’s News Desk at news@cityoflamesa.us.