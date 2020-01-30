LA MESA CITY COUNCIL APPOINTS GREG HUMORA AS NEW CITY MANAGER

Source: City of La Mesa

January 30, 2020 (La Mesa) -- La Mesa's City Council voted on January 28 to approve an employment agreement designating Greg Humora as La Mesa’s new City Manager. He served as Assistant City Manager for La Mesa since 2016. Prior to that, Humora had been the La Mesa Director of Public Works/City Engineer since 2004, and Engineering Project Manager beginning in 1999. He has worked for the City for a total of 20 years.

Prior to working for the City of La Mesa, he was the Director of Engineering at the City of North Adams in Massachusetts for 3 years.

As Assistant City Manager, Humora handled special projects for the City including facilitating the adoption of a climate action plan and staffing the City Council-created citizen task force on homelessness in search of recommendations as to what La Mesa and other organizations should do to improve this significant regional issue.

He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Massachusetts, and a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, Massachusetts. He has been a resident of the City of La Mesa for 15 years.

Mayor Arapostathis stated, “I couldn’t be more pleased with the Council’s appointment of Mr. Humora as our new City Manager. His engineering and public works background, along with his long term institutional knowledge of the City’s operations, uniquely qualify him to be successful here in La Mesa for years to come.”

Humora said of the appointment, “I am humbled and honored to be selected and would like to thank the City Council for their confidence in me. La Mesa is truly everyone’s image of their own hometown. And, I will continue to work to improve La Mesa quality of life.”