LA MESA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES DESIGN FOR DOWNTOWN DISTRICT SIGN

East County News Service

December 16, 2021 (La Mesa) – The La Mesa City Council has approved the La Mesa Village Association’s proposed downtown district sign at this week’s Council meeting.

The sign proposed by the LMVA is slated to be installed above La Mesa Blvd. at Palm Avenue. It will feature the Downtown La Mesa Village name, plus "Jewel of the Hills" tagline and will be back lit with LED lights to make it shine at night. Supporting columns will be works of art composed of tiles which community members can buy and paint for generations to admire. Brass plaques will also be available around the top perimeter of each column.

“Thank you to our community for your support and please continue to pledge to purchase a tile or brass plaque that will adorn the columns of the sign,” the LMVA posted on Facebook. If you would like information on how to purchase and design a tile or plaque, visit

https://bit.ly/DistrictSign and fill out the "Leave a Legacy" Tile & Plaque Fundraiser Pledge Form. Tiles will be sold on a first come, first serve basis.

