LA MESA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES RENOVATIONS FOR GROSSMONT CENTER

By Paul Levikow

July 13, 2025 (La Mesa) -- The Grossmont Center shopping mall is in for some major renovations, after the La Mesa City Council unanimously approved the first phase of the new design at its July 8 meeting.

Phase 1 focuses on storefronts between the two anchor stores, Target and Walmart with a new, modern design theme with updated materials, colors, and architectural features. The central plaza will be renovated with outdoor seating, shade structures, lighting, a fountain, and a community gathering space. Landscaping upgrades are also planned with 30 new trees and low-water native plants. In addition, there will be improvements to sidewalks and ADA handicap access. Energy-efficient and safety-conscious design elements, including improved lighting and security bollards will be implemented.

“I’m really excited about this,” Councilmember Lauren Cazares said before the vote. “I would really love to see Santa and the Easter Bunny come back, because it’s a real bummer that you have to go outside of La Mesa to do that now.”

Councilmember Genevieve Suzuki thanked the mall owner representative on behalf of her 16-year-old daughter. “I’m a mall rat..man, I love the mall,” she said. “And having a space for the kids to land that is safe and fun is so good, so thank you for this. We love Grossmont Mall.”

Future phases will focus on renovating the Macy’s building and the southern portion of the center. The project aligns with the City’s Urban Design Program and the Grossmont Specific Plan to improve the aesthetic, walkability, and community experience. The renovation will help modernize the center, support tenants, and attract more visitors, according to the City.

The 925,000 square foot outdoor mall, which opened in 1961, sits on 64 acres of land at 5500 Grossmont Center Drive and is managed by Federal Realty Investment Trust.

View more photos.