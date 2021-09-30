LA MESA CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES PARTICIPATE IN VIRTUAL FORUM

East County News Service

September 30, 2021 (La Mesa) -- La Mesa First United Methodist Church hosted a candidate forum for those running to fill a vacancy left on the La Mesa City Council when Dr. Akilah Weber won election to the state Assembly. The election is November 2, with ballot drop-off locations available starting Oct. 25. View the forum at https://www.facebook.com/groups/2852523438206427/permalink/4288325947959495/.

Four of the six candidates participated in the forum; Michelle Louden and Jim Stieringer did not participate.

The candidates running are:

Meijgan Afshan, an Afghan immigrant with an international relations degree from San Francisco University, is a founder of the East County Justice Coalition and executive director of Borderlands for Equity. She is also involved in the Racial Justice Coalition and San Diego Immigrant Rights Coalition.

Kathleen Brand, a landscape architect who works in the city of San Diego Development Services Department. She serves on the La Mesa Community Services Commission and helped start a community garden at MacArthur Park.

Patricia Dillard is Vice Chair of the La Mesa Community Police Oversight Board. A former small business owner, she holds a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Point Loma Nazarene college.

Laura Lothian, a realtor, serves on the board of the La Mesa Village Association and has previously served on the city’s Parking Commission and as vice chair of governmental affairs for the Pacific Southwest Association of Realtors.

Michelle Louden is a behavioral analyst who wants to bring a community-focused perspective to local politics.

Jim Stieringer has served as La Mesa city treasurer, as treasurer of the Grossmont Healthcare District, and as a trustee of the Grossmont Union High School District. He is also a retired Air Force captain and former contracts manager at Teledyne-Ryan.









