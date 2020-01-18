LA MESA CITY COUNCIL HOLDS TOWN HALL MEETING THIS THURS. JAN. 23

Printer-friendly version
January 23, 2020 (La Mesa) --Tonight, the La Mesa City Council will host a Town Hall Meeting. This open-forum session provides an opportunity for citizens to share their concerns, ideas, and opinions on issues in their neighborhood and throughout the City. The meeting will be held at Maryland Avenue Elementary, 5400 Maryland Avenue, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.
The Town Hall Meeting is intended as a means for citizens to learn about City services, state what they like about La Mesa, how they envision the future of their city, and to express concerns. Members of the City Council and City staff will be present. Additionally, information will be available about the City’s Climate Action Plan, crime prevention, emergency preparedness, and recreation classes.
Further information about these meetings is available by calling the City Manager’s Office at 619-667-1105 or emailing cmoff@cityoflamesa.us.
Recent comments