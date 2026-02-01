La Mesa City Council unanimously approves changes to sidewalk dining guidelines

“This is so critical to La Mesa and to our businesses.” - Councilmember Laura Lothian

By Armando Rasing II

Photo: The La Mesa City Council leading a meeting on Tuesday night

February 1, 2026 (La Mesa) -- The La Mesa City Council voted unanimously last Tuesday to adopt a new sidewalk dining policy in commercial zones, also reporting progress in meeting climate action goals.

The city temporarily allowed increased flexibility for outdoor dining areas in 2020 to help support businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new sidewalk dining policies will take into effect on March 12, allowing businesses to maintain that flexibility with updated guidelines.

New guidelines include the introduction of iron fencing provided by the city, allowing an unenclosed sidewalk dining area under certain circumstances, the automatic renewal of restaurants’ outdoor dining permits every three years and no patrons being seated in sidewalk dining areas after 10 p.m.

“I know the city, the restaurants [have] been waiting six years for this,” said Councilmember Laura Lothian. “This is so critical to La Mesa and to our businesses.”

The restaurant must not damage trees to accommodate sidewalk dining unles s there is a hazard to patrons. There cannot be furniture attached to any sidewalk, trees or waste disposed in landscaped areas.

“The intention is to support local businesses, economic development - all of those things go to this being a user-friendly policy,” said director of community development Lynnette Santos.

Several local residents in attendance, along with a few of the council members, expressed concern with the 10 p.m. curfew. Some suggested that the curfew be moved to 11 p.m. on weekends - the same hours of operation that sidewalk cafes in the City of San Diego have.

“I’m hearing that if you shut [a restaurant] exactly at 10, it takes time,” Lothian said. “It takes an hour or so to shut down that patio, which means if somebody comes in at 8:30 or 9, they almost can’t get a reservation.”

While city manager Greg Humora stated that the curfew will not change, it was clarified during the meeting that patrons seated prior to 10 p.m. can stay at a restaurant until their dining service is complete.

Vice mayor Lauren Cazares described La Mesa as a “hub” in San Diego’s outdoor dining scene.

“It’s critical that the policies we pass support our restaurants and protect the dining experience for patrons [and] respect pedestrians using our public sidewalks and benches,” Cazares said.

Climate action progress

A Climate Action Plan progress report was given at the meeting. The greenhouse gas emission reduction target is currently aligned with the state-wide target. The Climate Action Plan team cited connecting with over 2,100 residents over the last six months through outreach events and having over 1,500 volunteer hours at waste reduction community-cleanups.

The City of La Mesa was also awarded with the Public Partner of the Year award by the San Diego Bicycle Coalition for its work in advancing bike education within the community to promote more clean and efficient transportation.

The next La Mesa City Council meetings will take place on Feb. 10.