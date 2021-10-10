LA MESA CITY COUNCIL TO WEIGH FUTURE OF FORMER POLICE STATION SITE, CREATION OF ARTS AND CULTURAL COMMISSION AND MORE ON OCT. 12

By Miriam Raftery

October 10, 2021 (La Mesa) – On Tuesday, October 12 at 6 p.m., the La Mesa City Council will consider several key matters including:

  • A hearing on the proposed leasing and development of the former police station site at 8181 Allison Avenue for a mixed use development including apartments ITEM 10.pdf
  • Second reading of a proposal to establish an Arts and Culture Commission ITEM 8.pdf
  • Rezoning 9000 Wakarusa Street from residential to commercial, at the request of Sharp Grossmont Hospital ITEM 9.pdf

View full agenda:  https://www.cityoflamesa.us/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_10122021-1368?html=true

The meeting will be virtual due to COVID-19.  You can view the meeting  live on Cox Cable Channel 24 (within La Mesa City limits), AT&T U-Verse Channel 99 (in the San Diego Region),the City’s website (www.cityoflamesa.us), Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/lamesaca), or using the following Zoom Webinar options:

Teleconference Meeting Webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82090762646

Telephone (Audio only):  (669) 900-6833 or (253) 215-8782  

Webinar ID: 820 9076 2646

 

