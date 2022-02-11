LA MESA CITY LEADERS REMIND DOG OWNERS TO LOVE EM AND LEASH EM

Leashes help to keep dogs & people safer by preventing bites, fights & traffic accidents!

Source: City of La Mesa

February 11, 2022 (La Mesa) - La Mesa City leaders are reminding dog owners to be good neighbors by keeping their dogs on a leash, unless in a designated off-leash area. It's also the law. Leashes keep dogs and the people around them safer by preventing bites, fights and traffic accidents, as well as avoiding potentially dangerous encounters with snakes, coyotes, or other wild animals.

In January, the City of La Mesa contracted with San Diego Humane Society to be its full animal services provider, which includes enforcing the City’s leash laws. “We are looking forward to working with La Mesa residents to help keep everyone safer,” said San Diego Humane Society’s Chief of Humane Law Enforcement Bill Ganley. “All it takes is a second, when a dog sees a rabbit and runs across the street or gets in a scuffle with another pet — even dogs described as ‘friendly’ by their owners. Show your pup some love by leashing up!”

Together with San Diego Humane Society, the City is also reminding La Mesa residents to keep dogs leashed at City parks.

As a good neighbor, you can:

· Keep dogs safe and parks clean.

· Prevent bites and fights.

· Reduce stress for everyone.

Remember, it’s the law too! Report off-leash dogs by calling 619-299-7012, press 1. Violators may be cited. For more information on leash laws, please visit 5 Common Questions About Leash Laws. For a list of leash-free locations, please visit sdhumane.org/dogparks.

La Mesa dog owners are now required to license their dogs through San Diego Humane Society. To learn more, visit sdhumane.org/license.