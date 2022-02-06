LA MESA CLASSIC CAR SHOW AND LIVE MUSIC RETURN ON THURSDAY NIGHTS

East County News Service

June 11, 2022 (La Mesa) – The La Mesa Village Association invites you to enjoy the La Mesa Classic Car Show running each Thursday night from 5 to 8 p.m. throughout June, July and August. Visitors can stroll down La Mesa Blvd. between 4th Street and Spring to see beautiful pre-1974 cars, trucks, and vans. Also enjoy live music from local bands that play atop the iconic La Mesa Lumber truck "stage" located at 3rd & La Mesa Blvd., as well as a DJ during the festivities.

This is a free, family-friendly community event to celebrate summer with your family & friends. You can also dine along La Mesa’s restaurant row, shop and explore all that La Mesa Village has to offer while visiting.

Live Music Schedule:

June 16 - 4 Way Street



June 23 - Private Domain



June 30 - The Siers Brothers



July 7 - Whiskey Ridge



July 14 - Ron's Garage Band



July 21 - Santana Soul



July 28 - Stand Up Guys



August 4 - Detroit Underground



August 11 - Love Is a Rose



August 18 - Zeeland



August 25 - The Farmers

How to Participate: Want to show off your pre-1974 classic car, truck or van at the La Mesa Classic Car Show this summer? Simply drive down to La Mesa Blvd. and park in one of the designated parking spots between 4th St. and Spring St. There is no registration or fee required. The Car Show is from 5 - 8 pm every Thursday, 6/2/22 - 8/25/22. You can arrive anytime you like.

Stay up-to-date on more event details by visiting the La Mesa Village Association at http://www.lamesavillageassociation.org/ or following FB & Instagram.