THE LA MESA CLASSIC CAR SHOW RETURNS TO DOWNTOWN LA MESA THIS SUMMER

Hosted by the La Mesa Village Association and presented by Johnny B's

Source: La Mesa Village Association

Photos courtesy CeCe Canton Photography

June 21, 2021 (La Mesa) - The La Mesa Classic Car Show rolls back into downtown La Mesa this summer after being put on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The car show will feature pre-1974 cars, trucks and vans that will be parked along La Mesa Boulevard between 4th Street and Spring St. for the public’s viewing pleasure. The Classic Car Show is a free, community event that will be held every Thursday beginning June 24, 2021 - August 26, 2021 from 5 – 8 p.m.

This year’s event will feature live bands every week that will play an upbeat variety of music atop the iconic La Mesa Lumber & Hardware truck located at 3rd St. and La Mesa Blvd. The band lineup includes: The Farmers (June 24), Whiskey Ridge (July 1), Private Domain (July 8),, Ron’s Garage Band (July 15), Zeeland (July 22), Stars on the Water (July 29), 4 Way Street (August 5), The Siers Brothers (August 12), The Cool Rays (August 19) and The Farmers will close out the summer on August 26. We will also have a DJ on the corner of Nebo and La Mesa Blvd. in front of the train museum to provide a fun atmosphere on the west side of Spring St.

“This year’s car show is sure to be the best one yet!” says Theresa Favro, LMVA Chair and owner of Amethyst Moon. “Everyone is ready to get back out there and enjoy fun events that we missed this past year due to the pandemic. Summer in La Mesa Village is such a magical time of year, and the car show brings cool cars, dancing in the street and a great sense of community! Something we all need right now.”

“We also hope that our small business community benefits from the additional people coming to the event each week,” says Wes Troy, LMVA Co-Chair and GM of La Mesa Lumber. “It’s wonderful exposure for our restaurants and shops, something the businesses definitely need after 15 months of COVID restrictions and shutdowns.”

The La Mesa Classic Car Show is an annual community event hosted and sponsored in part by the La Mesa Village Association as well as the following 2021 sponsors: Johnny B’s Burgers, Brew & Spirits, La Mesa Lumber & Hardware, Amethyst Moon, City Tacos, Curbside Eatery & Drinkery, La Mesa Wine & Spirits, Pete's Place, Por Favor Mexican Restaurant, The Regal Bar, USA Properties Fund, Webster Insurance, BO-beau kitchen + garden, Centifonti's Bar & Restaurant, Konnichiwa Sushi and Surf Rider Pizza.

The La Mesa Village Association encourages guests at the Car Show to also dine, shop, and explore all that the downtown community offers, including a variety of restaurants, retail, and specialty shops and so much more. For a complete list of businesses, visit www.lamesavillageassociation.org/directory.

The La Mesa Village Association (LMVA) is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization run by volunteers made up of local businesses and residents. The primary purpose is to advocate on behalf of all local businesses, as well as work in conjunction with the City of La Mesa, its Fire and Police Departments. For additional information about the LMVA, or to become a member, visit www.lamesavillageassociation.org, email info@lamesavillageassociation.org, or call (619) 343.2460.