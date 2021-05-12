LA MESA COMMISSION OF CITYWIDE COMMUNICATION HOLDS BRIEF MEETING

By Briana Gomez

May 12, 2021 (La Mesa) -- La Mesa’s community relations division hosted a Commission on Citywide Communication meeting in late April via Zoom. Commissioners began by answering questions about internet access, linguistics, and education. The main concern was improving how to get information out to residents following the COVID-19 pandemic and the riots that plagued La Mesa last year.

Those situations paved the way for the city to determine creative methods of open dialogue in an attempt to make sure that everyone has access to information.

Carl Tomaio said that research has not been done on internet access in the La Mesa area, nor specifics of linguistics.

“I also agree that working with the school districts is important because they have their finger on the pulse,” said Tomaio, who hopes to meet needs that are not identified.

The city will be bringing in a full time communications position to help fill the gap.

This decision was voted on in an agenda back in January where the commission and position was set up during a council meeting.

Janet Castanos, a local resident, said she has been working on getting internships for students at the local high schools.

“I really would like to see internship opportunities for pay,” said Castanos.

Tamaio noted that he was in agreement and also mentioned an internship opportunity and mentioned that he worked on the La Mesa Police Oversight Commission which happened to be seeking an intern.

Sue Richardson told commentators that translations of services for the disabled were available for all members of the community.

These can be requested in sign language, Braille, etc.

The meeting wrapped up at only 6:30 pm (as opposed to the full two hours of an 8:00 p.m. ending) after addressing the only questions that were presented.