LA MESA COMMISSION TO HOST CONVERSATION ON HATE CRIMES AUGUST 25

August 20, 2021 (La Mesa) -- As part of the Livable La Mesa Age Friendly project, the City of La Mesa Community Relations and Veterans Commission will host a virtual and in-person forum on Wednesday, August 25 at 6:00 p.m. to share information and discuss hate crimes in California. In partnership with the La Mesa Police Department,

La Mesa Conversations and the San Diego District Attorney Office, the event will cover what is considered a hate crime in California, how hate crimes differ from hate incidents and the current trends in San Diego County. Presenter Leonard Trinh is the Lead Hate Crime Prosecutor and a San Diego Deputy District Attorney. Questions, comments and suggestions are encouraged from residents as the City looks to increase awareness of hate crimes.

The event is being held in person at the La Mesa Adult Enrichment Center, 8450 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa, CA, 91942 and will be streamed live on Facebook at “City of La Mesa – City Hall.”

For more information, to submit written questions, comments, or for help accessing the Adult Enrichment Center contact Meg Howell at mhowell@cityoflamesa.us or 619.667.1322 by noon on August 23, 2021.