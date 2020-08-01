LA MESA COMMISSION TO HOST VIRTUAL EVENT ON INCLUSIVITY

East County News Service

August 1, 2020 (La Mesa, CA) – The City of La Mesa Community Relations and Veterans Commission has scheduled an educational event titled LIVABLE LA MESA: A COMMUNITY CONVERSATION ON INCLUSIVITY to take place on Wednesday, August 5 at 6:00 PM. The goal of the virtual event is to foster education and a dialog on the topic of equity and understanding in the La Mesa community to result in possible items for action where improvements can be made. Panelists Rodney G. Hood, MD and Leda Albright, with facilitator Gail A. Nugent will address the topic of inclusivity followed by a question and answer session.

Dr. Hood, a long time La Mesa resident has researched and lectured extensively on the historic aspects of race, ethnicity, genetics and racism in medicine and the impacts on today’s health inequities. He is a past president of the National Medical Association, has served on the City of San Diego Commission on Gang Prevention and Intervention as the public health representative and is the President of the Multicultural Health Foundation.

Leda Albright is a consultant with experience designing and delivering a wide range of human services trainings on diversity, inclusion, equity, and cultural competency for a variety of organizations. She has facilitated system modifications with numerous Southern California agencies, including as a statewide Director for Strategies 2.0 at the Children's Bureau of Southern California.

Gail Nugent has worked for over 25 years as a mediator, facilitator, dispute resolution consultant, curriculum developer and trainer. She has extensive experience with a variety of California governmental agencies, non-profits and school districts handling complex issues.

Those interested in viewing via Zoom can pre-register at https://bit.ly/2CZfd1u. To listen by phone dial 669. 900.6833, ID: 924 4259 9531. The presentation will also be streamed live on the City of La Mesa – City Hall Facebook page. Questions for panelists can be submitted during the meeting or emailed to mhowell@cityoflamesa.us prior 12:00 PM on August 5.