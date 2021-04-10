LA MESA COMMISSION HOSTS FORUM APRIL 28 ON CITYWIDE COMMUNICATION

Source: City of La Mesa

April 10, 2021 (La Mesa) -- As part of the Livable La Mesa Age Friendly project, the City of La Mesa Community Relations and Veterans Commission will host a virtual forum on Wednesday, April 28 at 6:00 p.m. to solicit feedback on the City’s information distribution methods. The event will foster dialogue on the current methods of communication being used by the City of La Mesa and solicit input for improvement.

Questions, comments and suggestions are encouraged from residents as the City looks to improve distribution of critical information to further involve and inform the community.

The event is being held on Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/93872688513 or participate by phone by calling 669.900.6833 webinar ID: 938 7268 8513.

For more information, to submit written questions, comments, or for help accessing Zoom contact Meg Howell at mhowell@cityoflamesa.us or 619.667.1491 by noon on April 28, 2021.