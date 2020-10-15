LA MESA COMMISSIONS TO HOST EVENT ON YOUTH IN THE AGE OF COVID-19 OCT. 28

Source: City of La Mesa

October 15, 2020 (La Mesa) - The City of La Mesa Community Relations and Veterans Commission along with the Youth Advisory Commission have scheduled a round table discussion event titled LIVABLE LA MESA: Youth in the Age of COVID-19, to take place on Wednesday, October 28 at 6:00 p.m. The goal of the 90 minute virtual event is to foster a dialog on how changes due to COVID-19 have affected the everyday lives of families. Panelists from the La Mesa Spring Valley School District and the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency will be on hand to provide tips and tools.

Families are invited to share their experiences on topics such as coping with distance learning, social isolation, returning to the classroom, and how recent health policies have impacted your daily lives.

The event is free to watch on Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/93872688513 or listen by phone by calling 669.900.6833 webinar ID: 938 7268 8513.

For more information or to submit questions or topics for the panel discussion, contact Meg Howell at mhowell@cityoflamesa.us by noon on October 28.