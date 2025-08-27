La Mesa Community Services name changed to Parks and Recreation

Source: City of La Mesa

August 27, 2025 (La Mesa) - The City of La Mesa announces that the Community Services Department has officially changed its name to the Parks and Recreation Department. The change clarifies the department’s role and highlights its focus on managing local parks, facilities, as well as offering a diverse range of recreational programs. From youth sports to senior fitness, summer camps to community events – the Parks and Recreation Department believes in the power of play to connect people, create memories, and improve the lives of our residents.

“This name change is more than just a title, it communicates the purpose of the department and helps residents easily identify it as the central resource for all things parks and recreation in our community,” Mayor Mark Arapostathis said. “While the name is new, the department’s commitment to serving the community remains the same. Residents can expect the same high-quality programs and dedicated staff.”

The new name and logo will be phased in over the coming weeks from the website, social media channels, and all program materials. Residents can continue to register for programs and stay updated on events through the City’s website.

The Parks and Recreation Department is responsible for managing 14 parks, the Adult Enrichment Center (Senior Center), Community Center Complex, Municipal Pool and Spa, multiple rental facilities and park spaces, sports fields, community events, Arts and Culture projects, multiple City commissions, and a wide variety of recreational programs.

To learn more about Parks and Recreation, please call 619.667.1300.