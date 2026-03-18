La Mesa Conversations to host panel on immigration enforcement and local response

East County News Service East County News Service

March 18, 2026 (La Mesa) -- As the national conversation surrounding immigration enforcement continues to intensify, local community leaders are working to provide clarity.

On Monday, March 23, the group La Mesa Conversations will host a public panel titled “Community Responses to Immigration Enforcement: Standing with Our Neighbors.”

The event, which is free and open to the public, will provide an opportunity for people to share information about the complex federal issue and examine its impact on families, schools, businesses and houses of worship.

The discussion is featuring a diverse cross-section of local leadership, reflecting how immigration enforcement touches various facets of civic life.

The panel includes:

Mariah Jameson, community representative for San Diego County Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe; Christian DeMent: pastor at La Mesa First United Methodist Church; Erin Tsurumoto Grassi: Associate Director of Alliance San Diego; Krystle Johnson, a special education teacher and community activist; and Brianna Coston, trustee for the La Mesa–Spring Valley School Board.

Manny Gomez, host of the local podcast Table Talk, will moderate the discussion.

The goal, according to organizers, is to move beyond the headlines and provide a roadmap for how La Mesa can respond to and prepare for activity from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The forum comes at a time of increased scrutiny for ICE, the Department of Homeland Security agency tasked with enforcing immigration laws. Since its creation in 2003, the agency has grown to more than 20,000 employees, operating through branches like Enforcement and Removal Operations to manage detentions and deportations.

While ICE’s mission is centered on national security and public safety, its methods — including worksite enforcement and community-level arrests — have sparked significant local debate.

The event will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 23 at the La Mesa Police Department Community Room, 8085 University Ave.