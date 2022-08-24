LA MESA DUI CHECKPOINT FINDS NO IMPAIRED DRIVERS

By Miriam Raftery

August 24, 2022 (La Mesa) – Good job, La Mesa drivers. A DUI checkpoint conducted by the La Mesa Police Department Saturday night of 427 vehicles found nobody driving under the influence. No arrests were made for DUI or any other criminal charges.

The checkpoint was held at 4900 Spring Street from 8 p.m. Aug. 20 to 1 a.m. Aug. 21.

“Checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and D.U.I. arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired,” says Lieutenant Katy Lynch, public information officer with LMPD.

LMPD will hold another D.U.I. checkpoint in the winter of 2022.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.