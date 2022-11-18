LA MESA-EL CAJON BRANCH OF AAUW ANNOUNCES ANNUAL SPEECH TREK CONTEST

East County News Service

November 16, 2022 (La Mesa) -- The La Mesa-El Cajon Branch of the American Association of University Women is holding their annual Speech Trek, speech contest, open to all high school students in grades 9-12. The in-person contest is open to all high schools including public, charter, home and private.

Each year a critical topic is selected and students, along with a branch/teacher coach, create, prepare, and present an original, 5–6-minute speech. This year’s topic is, “How can communities, organizations and citizens of all ages help protect and expand voting rights?”

This year’s contest will be held in person at a location yet to be determined on February 7, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. All speeches will be videotaped for the State-level competition. Applications are available from chairwoman, Sandy Galea-Martinez at sagaleamartinez@gmail.com and are due November 18, 2022.

The winning participant’s video will then be sent to the AAUW State competition. Winners at the local level in the La Mesa-El Cajon branch will receive $500.00 for first place and $250.00 for the runner-up. The winner at the State level will win $1500.00, second place will receive $1000.00, and third place will take home $500.00.

The State winners will be announced on April 22, 2023, at the annual meeting and their speeches will be available for viewing on the AAUW-CA Website following that meeting. (aauw-ca.org)

La Mesa-EC Branch of AAUW is a 5-star branch that has been engaged in “equity for all” efforts since the 1950s and is one of the largest branches in California. AAUW empowers women and girls by advocating for more women in leadership positions, closing the gender pay gap and preventing sexual harassment and discrimination. AAUW supports girls entering STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and math) careers. Learn more: https://lamesaelcajon-ca.aauw.net/