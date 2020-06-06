LA MESA ESTABLISHES TIP LINE FOR RIOT-RELATED CRIMES

By Miriam Raftery

Photos, left via Facebook:  Alleged looters at La Mesa Springs shopping center

June 6, 2020 (La Mesa) --  The La Mesa Police Department and the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office announced today that they will aggressively pursue the arrest and prosecution of any individuals found to have committed crimes during the riot that occurred on the evening of May 30th, 2020, in La Mesa including arson, vandalism and looting.

“We are seeking the public’s help,” a release issued by the city today states. If anyone has any information, including videos or photos, that they think might lead to identification of any suspects, please forward them to any of the following:

LA MESA POLICE DEPARTMENT TIP LINE:

(619) 667-7532

LA MESA POLICE DEPARTMENT TIP EMAIL:

lamesatips@cityoflamesa.us

CRIME STOPPERS:

(888) 580-TIPS (or www.sdcrimestoppers.com).

You can remain anonymous.

Tips can also be submitted to the FBI.  If you witness or have witnessed unlawful violent actions, the FBI urges you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant to the case at fbi.gov/violence.

You may also call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to this investigation.

 


