LA MESA EXTENDS CURFEW FOR NEXT FIVE NIGHTS, SANTEE AND EL CAJON HAVE CURFEWS TONIGHT

By Miriam Raftery

June 3, 2020 (La Mesa) – Following rioting, looting and fires on Saturday in La Mesa and continued civil unrest across our region, the City of La Mesa has announced an extension of curfews each night from June 3 through June 8 from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

El Cajon and Santee have also extended curfews through tomorrow morning.

Below is each city’s announcement, since hours and details vary:

La Mesa

Due to conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property that have arisen within the City of La Mesa as a result of rioting and looting related to a police protest on May 30, 2020, the City of La Mesa Director of Emergency and Disaster proclaimed the existence of a local emergency within the City on May 31, 2020. Consequently, the Director of Emergency and Disaster has ordered a City-wide curfew for all Citizens of and visitors to La Mesa commencing on June 3, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. and ending at 5:30 a.m. on June 8, 2020. During this timeframe, Citizens of La Mesa are encouraged to shelter in place (in a safe environment) for their personal safety.

El Cajon

In light of the continued civil unrest in parts of San Diego County and as a proactive measure to protect the El Cajon community from civil unrest and looting, a citywide curfew has been established between the hours of 7:00 p.m. on June 3, 2020 through 5:30 a.m. on June 4, 2020.

Exemptions from the order include public safety personnel, members of the news media, as well as individuals traveling directly to and from work, seeking emergency care, fleeing dangerous circumstances, or experiencing homelessness.

To report a crime in processes, call 911. For non-emergency calls, please call the El Cajon Police Department non-emergency line at (619) 579-3311.

Santee

Extended curfew in effect starting at 7:45pm tonight 6/3/2020 until 6:00am 6/4/2020. This Curfew applies to the portions of the City of Santee located to the



west of Magnolia Avenue (including all of Magnolia Avenue itself) to the westerly boundary of the City of Santee.

What does a curfew mean?

During this curfew, it is unlawful for any person to be on a public street, sidewalk, or public place within the City of Santee. This includes walking, bicycle, skateboard, scooter, motorcycle, automobile, or public transit. All law enforcement, fire, medical personnel, and members of the news media are exempt from the curfew, as are individuals traveling directly to and from work, seeking emergency care, fleeing dangerous circumstances, or experiencing homelessness.

Extended Curfew Order - 6/3/2020

News Release - 6/3/2020