LA MESA FARMER’S MARKET IS BACK – WITH “ON THE GO” SERVICE

By Miriam Raftery

April 4, 2020 (La Mesa) – La Mesa’s Certified Farmer’s Market has returned with an “On the Go” model to comply with county rules barring crowds. Now you can place your order online by 3 p.m. Thursday and choose a drive-through pick up time for Friday between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Allison Avenue parking lot (between Palm and 4th).

Visit the On the Go Farmers' Market website for complete details!

You can choose a box of produce from one of your favorite farms, such as those shown below; the website list each week’s seasonal items. Or you and create your own selection of fruits and veggies, from avocados to microgreens to fresh, ripe strawberries. There are also farmer’s market favorites such as fresh pastas, salsas, sourdough bread, eggs, jam, nuts, honey, fudge, and more.

There is a minimum $15 purchase for the on-the-go market, which is available only for drive-up curbside service, not pedestrians. There will be no farmers or other vendor booths present.

Your purchase will help support local farmers as well as give your family fresh, locally grown goodies to enjoy while you’re cooking more at home.