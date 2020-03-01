LA MESA FREEZES EVICTIONS ON RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL RENTERS, AS WELL AS MORTGAGE FORECLOSURES RELATED TO THE COVID-19 CRISIS THROUGH MAY 31

City offices also shut down for non-essential services

By Miriam Raftery

March 17, 2020 (La Mesa) -- The City of La Mesa today announced it will halt eviction of residential and commercial renters, as well as foreclosures on mortgages, related to the COVID-19 crisis untl May 31st. The action does not eliminate responsibility for payment of these debts, but provides additional time for those impacted by COVID-19 such as through loss of income, closure of businesses, medical expenses or family leave.

The City's action enforces the Governor's Executive Order N-28-20 to limit rent evictions. See see City of La Mesa’s Executive Order 1-2020.

La Mesa also took action to halt enforcement of parking limits during sweep sweeping, after residents sheltering in place received tickets or notices that vehicles parked in front of their homes would be towed.

To protect the health of public and staff, effective March 18, 2020, City Hall and all other City facilities will be temporarily closed to the public until further notice, only providing essential services and by appointment only. Please visit the La Mesa City Closure Notice for more information.

The city is also reportedly looking to allow five-minute parking in some spaces for restaurants offering take-out meals while restaurants are prohibited by the county from on-site dining.