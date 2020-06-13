LA MESA GIRDS FOR “UNITY PROTEST AND RIDE” SUNDAY, JUNE 14

By Miriam Raftery

June 13, 2020 (La Mesa) – La Mesa Police Department has sent an alert out to inform the public of a protest planned tomorrow at 1 p.m. at the La Mesa Police Department. The LMPD advisory indicates the protest is expected to be peaceful and that protesters free speech rights will be respected, but that mutual aid from law enforcement agencies across the county are prepared to respond to protect La Mesa if that situation changes.

According to a flyer posted on social media sites, the “Unity Protest” will welcome motorcyclists from clubs across the region in a “Unity Ride” starting in San Diego and ending at the LMPD station, where two weeks ago a protest against police violence that began peacefully ended in assaults tageting police and a barrage of nonlethal weapons fired at protesters, followed by a rampage of looting, vandalism, and the burning of buildings and vehicles.

Two weeks ago, protesters voiced outrage over the brutal killing of George Floyd, a black man killed by a white police officer in Minnesota since charged with murder. They also targeted La Mesa specifically after a controversial stop by an LMPD officer near the trolley station of Amaurie Johnson that many have construed as racial profiling.

On May 30, after an afternoon of peaceful protests, some demonstrators began throwing rocks and bottles at officers, fiery Molotov cocktails at the police station, and rocks that broke windows of a police armored vehicle. When protesters failed to disperse after an unlawful assembly was declared, police repeatedly fired tear gas, beanbags and pepper balls at the crowd.

Leslie Furcron, a grandmother, was struck between the eyes by a beanbag fired by an LMPD officer after she called the officers "murderers." She was seriously injured and hospitalized, but has since been released. Her lawyer says she suffered loss of vision in one eye. Police claim she had hurled an object at officers, though her lawyer claims she did not.

LMPD Chief Walt Vasquez issued the following statement regarding Furcron:

“I am sincerely thankful that Ms. Furcron has been released from the hospital and is able to now heal at home with her family. I pray that she has a speedy and full recovery. I can assure Ms. Furcron, her family, and the public that this unfortunate incident will be fully investigated, to include an in-depth look at our crowd control practices.

The men and women of the La Mesa Police Department work tirelessly to provide quality and professional police services for all members of our community. Our hope is that we will all come together to heal the wounds, nurture a culture of open communication, and make the City of La Mesa a better and safer place to live.”

After the protesters were dispersed on May 30, a riot ensued which resulted in looting of many businesses, burning of vehicles and arson fires that destroyed two banks and a historic building. Thus the prospect of a new protest has raised concern among some local business owners, many of whom back Black Lives Matter and have painted messages of support across their storefronts.

At tomorrow’s protest, organizers list three demands including identification and firing of the officer who shot Leslie Frucron with a beanbag. They also demand that Officer Matt Dages be fired and charged for wrongful arrest and assault of Aumarie Johnson. A video showing part of Johnson’s arrest for assaulting an officer and resisting arrest the week prior to the protest went viral; body cam footage later released failed to back the officer’s version of the event and charges against Johnson were dropped.

Firing police officers is not a power held by the City Council or Mayor. This power rests with the police chief, and then only after an investigation and due process requirements of the city’s contract with the police officers’ union are met.

The third demand is for the La Mesa City Council to hold a open, public town hall to “hear and follow the demands of the people it swears to serve.” Public gatherings remain prohibited due to COVID-19, however, so any town hall would have to be virtual (held online) due to social distancing regulations mandated by the County’s public health official.

The city has taken some steps to address racial injustice concerns regarding its police force. A citizens’ police oversight commission had already been approved by the city council prior to either the Amaurie Johnson incident or the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer ignited national protests. The oversight commission is slated to have its first meeting next week.

That task forced was formed in part in response to a 2018 incident in which a video went viral showing a white LMPD officer knocking a black female student to the ground at Helix Charter High School. This week, La Mesa announced a $130,000 settlement with that student, Brianna Bell even though an outside investigator found that the officer, Scott Wulfing, did not violate department policy or use excessive force. Wulfing was still on the LMPD force as of June 11, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

La Mesa Police have issued an advisory for community members about tomorrow’s protest. The LMPD press release reads:

The City of La Mesa is aware of the protest that is planned for Sunday, June 14th at 1:00PM. The advertised location is the La Mesa Police Department.

Efforts have been made to reach out to the event organizers, and all indications are that this protest is planned to be peaceful and law-abiding. The La Mesa Police Department has resources and operational plans in place to facilitate a safe exercise of the group's first amendment rights.

The Police Department, along with its mutual aid partners across San Diego County, will respond should the event transition to an unlawful assembly.

This information has been provided to the citizens and business owners of La Mesa for their planning purposes.