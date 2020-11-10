LA MESA HISTORICAL HOME TOUR GOES VIRTUAL WITH HOMES THROUGH THE AGES OVER THE PAST CENTURY

By Miriam Raftery

November 10, 2020 (La Mesa) – On November 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., La Mesa Historical Society invites you to join President Jim Newland for a look back at the first 14 years of the La Mesa Home Tour. This free event celebrates the city’s architectural gems from the Gilded Age to the Space Age. It will be streamed live on the Society's Facebook page. RSVP to receive a reminder notice.

You won't want to miss the fabulous architectural photography and fun historical facts Newland will share that morning. The program will include a brief history of the La Mesa Historical Society’s Home Tour heritage, including a look back at each year’s tour homes along with presentations featuring previous tour homeowners including updates on the homes today, along with real time Q&A sessions.

For more information, or to RSVP, visit La Mesa Historical Society